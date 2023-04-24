Hundreds of protestors marched to the Tennessee State Capitol on April 17 as part of the “Moral Monday” protest aimed at continuing to pressure government action on gun violence, which despite support from Gov. Bill Lee, may fall flat in the legislature.
Protestors, many of whom were faith leaders from across the state and nation, gathered at McKendree United Methodist Church before marching to Legislative Plaza and later making their way into the Capitol, carrying with them empty caskets: one adult-sized, three children-sized and one baby-sized.
The protest was led by North Carolina-based Bishop William J. Barber II who began the peaceful Moral Monday civil rights protests in 2013.
Among the protesters was Sarah Shoop Neumann, whose five-year-old son Noah attends The Covenant School.
“My own son, Noah, was okay, he was getting a haircut with his dad, but the rest of our community was inside that building,” Neumann said through tears. “My friends, our children; so many people we love in that building, our safe space.”
Neumann spoke of contacting her friends to warn them of the danger and gathering at the reunification site in a nearby church.
“I won’t ever be able to describe what it was like sitting in that church. I didn’t feel like I was in my own body, holding our friends, praying, waiting to hear if their kids were alive,” Neumann said. “Piecing together things that people saw and heard.
“My dad drove an hour to get the kids so they wouldn’t witness anymore agony, but not before the first mom was told her kid was gone -- Those screams and sorrowing wails,” Neumann continued.
“I worked in pediatric oncology for 13 years; I’ve held kids in my arms as they died way too many times...nothing compared to the scream of that mom.
“The last three weeks have been deeply painful,” Neumann said. “Our days are spent hearing children as young as 3 years old describing in horrific detail what they saw and heard. Third graders saw the dead bodies of their friends, not just the coffins, their classmates. They sat in those rooms shielded by their teachers with bullets flying over them."
Several other Covenant parents have been attending gun reform demonstrations following the March 27 shooting, including a three-mile-long human chain that stretched from Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt to the Capitol.
“We walked in that school the other day. We saw the bullet holes, we saw where those bodies laid and where the staff laid,” Neumann continued. “We went through the classrooms that looked like they were frozen in time with March 27 still written on the board.
“The trauma is not going to dissipate, it’s not going to leave us or our children, it will just find a home within us, and we’ll learn to live with it.
“The most painful question I have had to answer from my 5-year-old, who keeps proudly telling me how brave his teachers were and how they knew exactly how to keep them safe from the bad guy, but he asked, ‘Mommy, how did they know to practice? Has this happened before?’ I said, ‘Yes,’ he said, ‘A lot, mommy?’ I said, ‘yes.’ He said, ‘The shooters dead, but more can come.”
Neumann said in a social media post that she sent a letter to Democratic State Reps. Justin Jones, Gloria Johnson and Justin Pearson, known collectively as “The Tennessee Three,” that she hopes they will share with President Joe Biden during their April 24 meeting at the White House.
“We had everything; We have good security, we had locked doors, we had intense active shooter training, the teachers heard AR-15s shot and the school had to practice locking down for that. They had everything,” Neumann said. "Our cops are heroes, they didn’t hesitate a second; it’s not enough.
“Sure we’re going to add bulletproof glass now, but what about when they’re on the playground?”
