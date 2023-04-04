The ongoing investigation into the March 27 shooting at The Covenant School has revealed that the attack was planned “over a period of months.”
According to an April 3 Metro Nashville Police Department news release, the shooter, Audrey Hale “acted totally alone” and fired a total of 152 bullets, 126 of them from a rifle, before Hale was killed by police.
“In the collective writings by Hale found in her vehicle in the school parking lot, and others later found in the bedroom of her home, she documented, in journals, her planning over a period of months to commit mass murder at The Covenant School,” MNPD said.
“The writings remain under careful review by the MNPD and the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit based in Quantico, Virginia. The motive for Hale’s actions has not been established and remains under investigation by the Homicide Unit in consultation with the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit. It is known that Hale considered the actions of other mass murderers.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.