Williamson County’s child advocacy center, Davis House, is approaching their 25th anniversary with an upcoming move to a new permanent location and a capital campaign to raise money for their next chapter of service.
In 2022, Davis House served 518 new children in 2022 across Williamson, Lewis, Hickman and Perry Counties.
Their future facility will not just be bigger, but intentionally renovated and designed to help children and families feel comfortable as they work through the healing process.
Some of those upgrades will include additional forensic interview and observation rooms, as well as therapy and sensory spaces and new physical security upgrades, with smaller details such paint colors and lighting also being considered to create a welcoming environment.
There will also be a community room, playground, back porch, a healing garden, and more.
“Everything we do is by design,” Davis House Director Carolyn Evans said.
Davis House was founded in 1999 and began serving sexual abuse victims in 2000.
The staff of 13 moved into their current space in 2021, but with their lease ending in April 2024, the planned move to the former Whitestone building, where they will have a permanent home, is both needed and approaching fast.
Davis House secured a private lender for the building and are currently raising money in hopes of covering the entire cost of the $4.5 million project. They plan a phased move so that community members experience no gap in the critical service.
Williamson County has seen several recent high-profile cases of alleged child abuse, involving a longtime-Franklin soccer coach and a Franklin cheer coach, and as Middle Tennessee continues to see a population boom, the need for the resources provided by Davis House are also expected to grow.
In addition to providing aid to victims, Davis House also works to help consult and train community members who work with children at schools, churches and other organizations to identify and prevent abuse before it happens.
"Putting those things in place, that's a huge part of our prevention training," Evans said. "It's not just signs and symptoms, it's what are your protocols? What are your protocols for when abuse is disclosed?"
Davis House board director and capital campaign chair Jaclyn Ledbetter told The News about her own family's experience with abuse and the legal system, and now she uses that experience to help countless other children and families in their time of need.
While cases could take months or years to pass through the legal system, the relationships formed with victims, their families, and other advocates can last a lifetime.
“The CAC also works to make sure that they wrap their arms around the child and the family, understanding that the family ecosystem is completely disrupted,” Ledbetter said.
On Aug. 26, Davis House held their annual Button Ball fundraiser, which saw the organization raise nearly $260,000.
The event featured keynote speaker, Erin Merryn, a survivor of child abuse, and also saw the presentation of the Ronald L. Davis Award to the late 21st Judicial District Attorney Kim Helper who died in March. Helper's husband, Gerry Helper, accepted the award on her behalf.
The Button Ball is named after a unique experience found within the walls of Davis House centered around several jars filled with multicolored clothing buttons.
“As soon as that forensic interview is over, they get to pick out a button and they get to put it in the jar, and we point out to them that you are not alone,” Evans said. “These are our kids.”
Any person or organization wishing to support Davis House in their From a House to a Home capital campaign can make a donation online here.
