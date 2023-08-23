According to a release from the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT), continued delays in the I-65/June Lake Interchange project schedule have caused the anticipated completion date to be pushed to late spring of 2024.
Part of the overall June Lake development plan, the project was originally set to be complete in the summer of 2023. It was then pushed to the winter of 2023 due to permitting and Right of Way delays. Now, with additional issues in unforeseen weather and unsuitable soil, the project is being pushed back once again.
According to the TDOT release, the contractor, Bell Construction, cited various pre-construction activities like acquiring permits and Right of Way acquisitions, as well as some weather-related issues including the mid-state’s wet summer, which has contributed to unforeseen soil and material issues.
The issues will force some construction activities into the wetter, colder months of the year, slowing production and limiting available workdays. The contractor will be assessed $15,000 in liquidated damages for each day past the contract completion date.
Motorists are advised to plan for extra travel time and slow down while in a work zone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.