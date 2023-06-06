Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will deliver the keynote address at the Tennessee Republican Party’s annual fundraising dinner on July 15 at the Music City Center.
DeSantis recently launched a Republican presidential primary bid, facing off against former President Donald Trump, ex-U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, among others.
Other announced or expected candidates have spoken at the event before, including Scott, Haley, former Vice President Mike Pence and one-time New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.
Most of Tennessee’s congressional Republicans, including Sens. Bill Hagerty and Marsha Blackburn, have endorsed Trump. (Tennessee Republican voters also prefer Trump to DeSantis, according to Vanderbilt polling.) Former Gov. Bill Haslam is helping lead Scott’s campaign.
