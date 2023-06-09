Williamson County’s new District Attorney Stacey B. Edmonson was formally sworn into office on Thursday, June 8, following the unexpected death of former DA Kim Helper in March.
Edmonson was appointed by Gov. Bill Lee in May and was administered the oath of office by Tennessee Supreme Court Justice Jeff Bivins inside of Franklin’s historic courthouse on Thursday.
Edmonson has served the 21st Judicial District for 19 years, most recently as Deputy District Attorney General, a role she has held for 12 years.
“Stacey is a dedicated public servant and highly qualified attorney, and I value the significant experience she will continue to bring to the 21st Judicial District,” Lee said in a May news release. “I am confident she will lead with integrity, and I appreciate her service to Tennesseans.”
The event was attended by dozens of government and community leaders from across Williamson County and featured remarks by Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner Jeff Long.
“I talked to Gov. Lee during some of the decisions of who to represent Williamson County as the district attorney, and he got it right; she will be a fantastic district attorney,” Long said. “She has the integrity that she needs to have, she has the honesty that she needs to have, she also has the compassion that she needs to have.”
“This is exactly what Kim Helper would want."
Helper’s widower Gerry Helper gave the invocation at the ceremony.
Edmonson also spoke of following in Helper’s footsteps, albeit in a different way than she or anyone else in the 21st Judicial District had planned or wanted.
“The loss of Gen. Helper opened up this opportunity for me, but it was always our plan, this is what we had always planned, that eventually she would retire,” Edmonson said, adding that she is excited to take on the role.
She also thanked her “massive family,” many of whom were in the audience that filled the Cornelia A. Clark Courtroom, along with numerous government, community, legal and law enforcement leaders.
“I look out and I see faces of people who have meant so much to me over the years and through my career,” Edmonson said, calling it an “emotional day.”
Edmonson told The News that the support and relationships throughout the community is “vital” to the success of her office and to promoting and pursuing justice for victims.
Edmonson also told The News that she plans to continue the efforts and focus that was established under Helper, specifically a focus on prosecuting drug crimes, violent crimes and retail theft, in an effort to prevent any escalation of crime through prosecution.
