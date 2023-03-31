An online citizen survey for the Envision Franklin update is open through April 17.
According to a city news release, the survey will "collect feedback from the community, specifically on the community’s vision, guiding principles for Franklin’s future, key planning considerations, and some questions to gain perspectives on housing."
The city held a community meeting on March 22, with all of the feedback to be incorporated into the Envision Franklin update plans.
“We have had a great response so far at our community meetings during the month of March. We are looking forward to the responses we get in the online survey. We hope to reach all our residents where they are as the input provided is valuable to the City,” Franklin Director of Planning Sustainability Emily Wright said.
