The Envision Franklin Update will host another community outreach session on Wednesday, March 22 at Columbia State Community College's community room located in Administration Building A.
Community members can participate in one of two sessions: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Lunch will be provided during the early session, while snacks will be available during the late session.
The meeting, which will be facilitated by the consultant team of Rundell Ernstberger and Associates (REA) and the City of Franklin Planning & Sustainability Department, will focus on collecting community feedback on character and placemaking, housing, conversation, growth areas, and regional commerce along I-65.
“Planning is a continual process that should respond to new conditions, challenges, and opportunities, and the community helps identify those changes and shapes the vision and policies through participation in meetings like these,” City of Franklin Director of Planning & Sustainability Emily Wright said in a release.
To stay updated on the process, please visit the project webpage, www.franklintn.gov/envisionfranklinupdate or contact Teresa Anderson at [email protected] or 615-550-6794.
