The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Brentwood Police Department are investigating a bank robbery which occurred on Monday, June 12, just weeks after another incident on May 24.
According to a City of Brentwood news release, the second robbery occurred at approximately 1 p.m. on Monday at the Wilson Bank and Trust on Harpeth Drive.
Police said that the June 12 incident saw an unidentified Black man wearing a yellow vest, protective glasses, and a toboggan hat hand a bag to a teller and demand money. No weapon was visible during the incident.
Police said that they believe the robbery suspect is the same man who took an undisclosed amount of money from the Franklin Road Pinnacle Bank on May 24.
The FBI is leading both investigations, and they ask that anyone with information about either robberies or the suspect call the FBI’s Nashville Office at 615-232-7500.
