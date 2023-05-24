A Brentwood bank was robbed on Wednesday and now the Federal Bureau of Investigation is seeking the public's help in identifying the suspect.
According to a Brentwood Police Department news release, BPD officers responded to the Franklin Road Pinnacle Bank on May 24 after an unidentified man wearing a blue sweatshirt and red bicycle helmet entered the bank around 2 p.m. and handed a bag to the teller and demanded money.
Police said that the man did not display a weapon before he fled on foot heading east toward the railroad tracks. Police did not disclose the amount of money taken in the robbery.
The FBI is leading the investigation, and they ask that anyone with information about the robbery or the suspect call the FBI’s Nashville Office at 615-232-7500.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.