The first phase of the Buckner Lane widening and realignment project has been completed.
According to a news release from Southeast Venture, who is managing the project, the traffic shift onto the newly realigned Buckner Lane is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, April 19th.
The Buckner Lane realignment project is a key component for the overall June Lake development plan and the new I-65 interchange, which is set to open later this year.
The construction, which is being led by Brentwood-based Bell Construction, includes the widening of Buckner Lane from two lanes to four lanes with a landscaped median, realigning the intersection of Buckner Lane and Thompson’s Staton Road E., installing new permanent traffic signals, and improving pedestrian and bicycle access, all with the aim of "enhancing traffic flow and increasing safety in the area while accommodating increased traffic volume" in preparation for the projects being completed.
"The Buckner Lane project is a critical piece of infrastructure that will serve as a vital connection between the various components of June Lake," Southeast Venture Project Manager Don Alexander said. "The realignment will greatly improve traffic flow in the area, making it safer and more efficient for drivers and pedestrians alike."
Forthcoming road improvements include the further widening of Buckner Lane south of Buckner Road by the City of Spring Hill, the extension of Buckner Road (to be renamed June Lake Boulevard upon completion) between Buckner Lane and Lewisburg Pike, and the completion of a new I-65/June Lake Boulevard interchange.
Once completed, the new interchange will provide direct access from I-65 to Spring Hill and alleviate traffic congestion along major north-south corridors throughout the area.
