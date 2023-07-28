The former owner of American Jewelry in Brentwood has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for his role in a 2020 scheme to steal a safe in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
As previously reported, 53-year-old Marshall Dwight Belew II, of Mt. Juliet, where he also owned another American Jewelry location, was arrested in March 2021 following an investigation by the Bowling Green Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation
According to the Bowling Green Daily News, Belew pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary by complicity and theft by unlawful taking of property valued at more than $10,000.
He was initially charged with complicity to first-degree robbery, complicity to kidnapping, complicity to second-degree assault, engaging in organized crime, and complicity to commit theft by unlawful taking of $10,000 or more.
Two other Tennesseans and two Kentuckians were also charged in the July 2020 crime, which included a home invasion with the goal of stealing a safe filled with valuable jewelry in the home of the late Western Kentucky University Provost Barbara Burch.
Belew was on the phone with the home invaders, identified by court documents as Nicholas Enrique Cruz Palacios and Javier Nunez, of Old Hickory, and Jeffrey and Patricia Weisman, of Bowling Green, as the four co-defendants committed the crime.
The Daily News reported that Belew was brought into the plot by Jeffrey Weisman, who was charged but has since died, and that Belew cracked the safe in Tennessee and sold the stolen jewelry.
“I am so very sorry for what I have done to you and the pain that I caused,” Belew said, according to the Daily News. “It grieves me terribly to think about this happening to you and your family. I know you can never forgive me for my participation, but I hope one day you can find a way, not for me but for yourselves, so you can find peace and ease the pain and suffering I’m sure this has caused.”
