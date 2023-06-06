Former Franklin Mayor Dr. Alva Jefferson "Jeff" Bethurum died on Sunday at the age 79.
Bethurum served as mayor from 1977-87 and served on the medical staff at Williamson Medical Center for 47 years as a vascular and general surgeon.
"Jeff was a longtime friend, medical school classmate, and colleague," current Franklin Mayor Ken Moore said in an email. "His contributions to our community are numerous in addition to his practice of medicine. He set the course for Franklin's growth for many years to come. His contributions will be remembered in Franklin's history and an example for all."
Bethurum's obituary calls the Franklin-native and Battle Ground Academy graduate a "devoted husband, father, physician, pilot, mayor, community servant, and Christian."
He received his undergraduate degree from Vanderbilt University and later attended the University of Tennessee Health Science Center in Memphis.
Throughout his career, Bethurum served for nine years as WMC's Chief of Staff, eight years as Chief of Surgery, and 37 years on the hospital’s Board of Trustees, earning The Patient’s Choice Awards in 2008, 2009, 2011, 2012, and 2014. He was also honored as Physician of the Year in 1991, retiring on his 78th birthday in 2022.
In addition to his service as mayor, Bethurum also served on the Franklin Planning Commission and has been noted for his crucial role in the investment of infrastructure projects in Franklin, including the beginning of the creation of Mack Hatcher Parkway.
In April, Moore recognized Bethurum with a proclimation honoring all of his contributions to the city. It was also proclaimed that October 26 would officially be known as “Dr. Jeff Bethurum Day" in Franklin.
Visitation will take place on Wednesday, June 7, from 2-7 p.m. at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, with the funeral service to be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 8, at Franklin First United Methodist Church Historic Sanctuary. The burial will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Dr. Bethurum to Williamson Health Foundation, 4321 Carothers Parkway, Franklin, TN 37067 or online here.
