A Franklin pastor has been charged with six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor following an April 10 Williamson County Grand Jury indictment.
According to court documents, 50-year-old Daryl Hayes was found to have been in possession of six videos “that include a minor engaged in sexual activity” with the associated dates of Oct. 17, Nov. 30, and Dec. 9, 2022. Detectives said that Hayes uploaded the videos online from a church computer where he worked.
The identity, ages or number of victims depicted in the videos has not been made public, but the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that “nothing in this investigation led detectives to believe there were any local child victims, or any additional concerns for the public.”
While WCSO did not publicly state which church Hayes served as a “lead pastor,” Berry’s Chapel Church of Christ confirmed to The News that Hayes had served with the Franklin church and has since been terminated.
The church’s statement can be read in full below.
“In December 2022, the Shepherds at Berry's Chapel Church of Christ were notified by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office of its investigation into allegations against Daryl Hayes regarding receiving and/or distributing material depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor. The Shepherds were not aware of the actions taken by Hayes prior to being notified of the investigation by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office. Upon becoming aware of the investigation, the Shepherds immediately terminated Hayes’ employment with the Church. The Shepherds have cooperated fully in the investigation and will continue to cooperate with law enforcement as this matter moves forward.
“While we are not aware of any harm to any families affiliated with Berry's Chapel Church of Christ, the Church condemns sexual immorality of any kind and especially holds its leaders to a high standard of accountability for their actions, especially those actions that may adversely affect children. We pray for all those who have been affected by this matter.”
WCSO said that they also searched Hayes’ home adding that, “Neither Hayes’ family, nor the church, were aware of Hayes’ activities. The church was fully cooperative.”
Witnesses included in the court documents include two detectives from the Terrell County Sheriff’s Office and San Marcos County Sheriff’s Office in Texas, as well as two investigators with the United States Secret Service, and a court date has not been set.
WCSO’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force asks that anyone with information about Hayes’ alleged criminal activities, contact Investigator Paul Lusk by email at Paul.Lusk@Williamsoncounty-tn.gov.
