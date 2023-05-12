The former owners of Spring Hill’s Bonfire Mongolian Grill restaurant have pleaded guilty to harboring undocumented workers and defrauding the United States.
According to a Department of Justice news release, 46-year-old Zhongzhi “Tommy” Zhuo, 37-year-old Jianping “Alan” Zhuo, both of Hendersonville, and 35-year-old Jianhua “Jason” Zhuo, of Gallatin, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to harbor aliens; conspiracy to commit money laundering; and conspiracy to defraud the United States by failure to collect and pay employment taxes to the IRS.
32-year-old Lili Wu, of Gallatin, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud the United States by failure to collect and pay employment taxes to the IRS.
38-year-old Xiaofen “Joyce” Zhuo, of Hendersonville, pleaded guilty in February to conspiracy to defraud the United States by failure to collect and pay employment taxes to the IRS.
As previously reported, the defendants were all indicted on federal charges in July 2022, while Zhongzhi, Jianping Zhuo and Wu were also the owners of other Bonfire restaurant locations in Hendersonville, Clarksville, and Mt. Juliet as well as Fuji Japanese Steakhouse restaurants in Hendersonville, Goodlettsville, and White House, and the Koi Japanese Steakhouse restaurant in Gallatin.
Spring Hill’s Bonfire Mongolian Grill was purchased by new owners in August 2021 and the restaurant is no longer affiliated with the former owners who were named in the criminal case.
Prosecutors said that the defendants “participated in a scheme to harbor persons who were in the United States illegally, by providing a means of financial support through employment at the restaurants and providing them with housing and transportation,” as well as paying undocumented workers in cash to avoid paying taxes, resulting in a loss of $1,259,348 now owed to the Internal Revenue Service.
“These defendants profited by exploiting and concealing the existence of vulnerable people,” Acting U.S. Attorney Jaworski said. “I commend our law enforcement partners for their tireless efforts to bring them to justice and to remove individuals from circumstances in which they were exploited.”
The defendants now face a possible 5-20 year prison sentence which will be determined later this year.
The defendants also agreed to forfeit the following item:
- nine bank accounts totaling approximately $412,209.14
- U.S. currency totaling $434,400.24
- the properties used in the commission of the crimes in Hendersonville, Gallatin, Clarksville and Mt. Juliet.
