A former Williamson County Schools principal and teacher is on the run from authorities following his 2021 arrest for multiple alleged sex crimes against children.
According to a news release from the 22nd Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Jonathan Marchon Ullrich, a former Fairview Elementary School teacher and former Longview Elementary School principal, should be “considered as potentially armed and dangerous,” following what they said are “previous statements which indicate he may be violent and suicidal.”
As previously reported, in December 2021, Ullrich was charged with 27 criminal counts by a Maury County Grand Jury across three criminal complaints.
Those charges include one count of sexual exploitation of a minor of more than 100 images, two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, three counts of aggravated sexual battery, eight counts of rape of a child, eight counts of rape, one count of incest, one count of especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, and six counts of aggravated sexual battery.
A 2021 WCS statement called the allegations "horrific,” with an email that was sent to parents reporting that there was "no indication that any of these charges are related to his work at Fairview Elementary School or in WCS."
Ullrich was arrested in 2021 and later released on bond and ordered to wear a GPS monitoring device.
According to the 2023 DA news release, the Maury County Sheriff’s Department obtained a warrant for Ullrich’s arrest after they said that he violated his bond conditions.
That violation allegedly stemmed from an April 27 welfare check at Ullrich’s Celina residence where Clay County Sheriff’s Department deputies did not find Ullrich but did find his GPS monitoring device, which was “found lying beside a note that indicated in part, ‘I can’t do this anymore.”
Law enforcement said that additional letters found “indicate he may be in the Dale Hollow Lake area,” while adding that he could also be in the area of the Tennessee-Kentucky border in Clay County, previously resided in Culleoka, and “has been known to frequently stay at Tennessee State Parks, including Henry Horton and Fall Creek Falls.”
Ullrich is a white male in his early 50s whose hair and facial hair length has varied. Law enforcement ask that anyone with information about Ullrich’s whereabouts call the 22nd Judicial District Attorney’s Office’s Criminal Investigation Division at 931-380-2536 ext. 109 or 931-766-1453 ext. 108.
