Four applicants will be considered to replace retiring Williamson County Circuit Judge Michael Binkley.
On Aug. 31, the Trial Court Vacancy Commission will hold a 9 a.m. public meeting in Franklin’s City Hall to discuss the vacancy and interview the applicants which include Russell D. Gill, Brian Todd Martin, Erin Walker Nations and David Henry Veile.
The Commission is expected to vote immediately following the interviews and forward three names to Gov. Bill Lee, who will then nominate a judge to serve the remainder of Binkley's term.
RUSSELL GILL
Gill was licensed to practice law in 1999 and works for Nolensville Law Group and for CLOSED Nashville.
He currently serves as public guardian, conservator and trustee for Williamson County’s government after he was appointed by the county commission to a four-year term in 2020.
In 2022, Gill applied to serve as the probate master for the Williamson County Chancery Court.
In 2020, Gill was elected by the then Nolensville Board of Mayor and Aldermen to fill the seat left vacant by the resignation of longtime member Larry Felts. Gill did not seek the seat following the town’s governmental restructuring later that year.
In 2019, Gill unsuccessfully challenged then Nolensville Mayor Jimmy Alexander as a write-in candidate.
ERIN NATIONS
Nations is a partner at Brentwood-based Beal, Nations and Crutcher and was licensed to practice law in Tennessee in 2009.
Nations previously served as a law clerk in the Williamson County Circuit Court for now Tenn. Supreme Court Chief Justice Jeffrey Bivins, now Court of Criminal Appeals Judge Timothy L. Easter, now Senior Judge R. E. Lee Davies and retired Judge Robbie Beal, who is now a partner at Nations’ current firm.
Nations is the daughter-in-law of former Williamson County Judge Al Nations and has never applied for any state or federal judicial appointment.
DAVID VEILE
Veile is a partner at Franklin-based Schell and Oglesby who has been practicing law since 2004.
He previously served as a Metro Nashville Police Department officer and detective from 1998-2005, where he also taught criminal and constitutional law to new police recruits.
Veile previously applied to serve as a judge in the 21st Judicial District to fill vacancies in 2011 and 2014. In 2020, he applied to fill a vacancy in the Court of Criminal Appeals.
BRIAN MARTIN
Martin is a Williamson County resident who currently serves as an assistant United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Tennessee in Greeneville.
He has been licensed to practice law since 1997 and has also worked in numerous law enforcement roles, including with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; U.S. Marshals Service; Bristol (Tennessee) Police Department and the Bristol (Virginia) Sheriff’s Office.
In 2018, Martin applied for a trial court position in the 21st Judicial District.
As previously reported, Binkley’s retirement comes just shy of one year after he won reelection to the bench.
Binkley, 72, is set to retire on Sept. 29, after serving 11 years on the bench and a 35-year career as a trial lawyer in private practice.
