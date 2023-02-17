Four sitting Brentwood City Commissioners are now running for reelection in May, with no other challengers.
Commissioners Anne Dunn, Ken Travis, Susannah MacMillan and Vice Mayor Nelson Andrews all met the Feb. 16 election qualification deadline for the May 2 election.
Early voting will not take place in the upcoming election, which has a voter registration deadline of April 3.
According to Williamson County Election Administrator Chad Gray, write-in candidates must file a certificate by noon on March 13.
“I want to keep Brentwood Beautiful, Clean, and Safe,” Andrews said in an email to The News. “I’m committed to using all I’ve learned during my lifetime living and working here to get it done.”
“I think as my friends you know how seriously I take that position, realizing that when you give me your vote you are saying that you trust me to do the right thing for you and your family and property,” Dunn said in a Facebook post.
“I am excited for the opportunity to serve the residents of Brentwood for another 4-year term. Resident safety and quality of life are top priorities for me,” MacMillan said on her re-election website.
“I firmly believe I have my finger on the pulse of Brentwood -- I am connected with both the citizens of Brentwood as well as the employees of the City of Brentwood. It’s important to know the needs of both,” Travis said in a Facebook post.
Sitting Brentwood Mayor Rhea Little and Commissioners Mark Gorman and Allison Spears are not on the ballot as their terms don’t expire until May 2025.
Spears is the newest member of the commission, having been sworn in January 23 after she won a special election to fill the seat left vacant following the death of late-Commissioner Regina Smithson in July 2022.
