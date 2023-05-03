Four of Brentwood’s sitting City Commissioners have retained their seats following Tuesday night’s election in which all of the candidates ran uncontested.
Those four Commissioners are Nelson Andrews, Anne Dunn, Susannah Macmillan and Ken Travis.
“I am so excited to continue serving the people of Brentwood,” Travis said in a social media post.
“Thanks to all, and congratulations,” Andrews said in an email.
“I want to thank all those who took the time to go out and vote yesterday,” Dunn said in a social media post. “Now it’s time to get back to work and Get the Job Dunn.”
According to the Williamson County Election Commission, 893 voters cast ballots in the election, a total voter turnout of 2.57%.
Andrews earned 628 votes, Dunn 627, Macmillan 655 and Travis 647, with 44 write-in votes cast.
The election will be certified on May 11.
Andrews, Dunn, Macmillan and Travis will now be sworn into office during the May 8 City Commission meeting where the Commission will also vote for Mayor and Vice-Mayor, both of which are ceremonial two-year terms.
Sitting Brentwood Mayor Rhea Little and Commissioners Mark Gorman and Allison Spears were not on the ballot as their terms don’t expire until May 2025.
