Each day of the ongoing special legislative session costs Tennessee taxpayers at least $58,000. Though many analysts suspected that it would end within a week — and many state Republicans resisted Gov. Bill Lee’s call to return to the Capitol — the session will extend into next week due to a standoff between the House and Senate.
Lee called this month’s session to consider gun reform and mental health-related legislation after the March 27 Covenant School shooting in Nashville. The governor called for extreme risk protection orders — which would temporarily remove guns from people experiencing a crisis — but his fellow Republicans have not taken up any legislation related to ERPOs. While the House has considered several other measures throughout various committees, the Senate has not. The legislature’s upper body passed four bills in Wednesday's floor session, including approving $30 million for school safety and mental health supports, but nothing to address gun violence. On Thursday, the Senate briefly convened to schedule another floor session for Monday.
The House met later on Thursday and passed a handful of bills, including one designed to close the autopsy reports of minors who have experienced violent crimes. The rest — including most of the bills the Senate has already passed — will be considered Monday.
“We tried to talk to the Senate this week on multiple occasions about things that we cared about, the things that they were trying to pass for the governor,” House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville) told reporters Thursday evening. “Unfortunately they didn't propose a single idea this week to pass on their floor. … It's really up to the Senate on what they're willing or not willing to do at this point.”
Gun reform advocates and Covenant families have remained present at each day of the special session, even as restrictive House rules have limited access. Only one of the House chamber’s two galleries was open to spectators — the other side was reserved for lobbyists and media. On Monday, the House passed rules seeking to prevent protesters from holding up signs, but that rule was later blocked by a judge after the American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee filed a lawsuit challenging it.
“We were treated with respect when we’ve met with representatives and senators,” says Sarah Shoop Neumann, a Covenant School mother. “We feel like they did listen and that they put forth good ideas. It’s extremely disappointing to not see those ideas be brought to the table and actually given a chance.”
“The package that the House Republicans put forward really didn't do what the people wanted to do anyway,” says House Minority Leader Karen Camper (D-Memphis). “The House is passing bills to give the impression that we're doing something for these families who've been screaming out to us to deal with gun legislation.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.