The Franklin Police Department made 65 arrests during their "#NotInOurMall" operation, which aimed at stopping crime at Franklin's business and shopping centers during the 2022 holiday season.
The annual police operation was announced on Nov. 11, 2022, and utilized both uniformed and plain-clothes police officers working in conjunction with the district attorney's office and private security at businesses.
The details of those 65 arrests were not immediately available, but on Dec. 3, 2022, FPD arrested four men after a smash-and-grab robbery was witnessed by shoppers and saw a store employee attacked in Cool Springs.
