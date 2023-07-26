Franklin Police Chief Deborah Faulkner issued a statement on Monday night’s fatal shooting of 37-year old Steven Lawrence Tropia by a FPD officer, and the department released body camera footage of the incident.
As previously reported, officers were dispatched around 6:15 p.m. on July 24 to the Artessa Apartments complex for a welfare check after a woman reported that her ex-boyfriend was armed with a gun and threatening suicide.
“As they talked to Mr. Tropia, he said he had a gun — he confirmed he had quarreled with his girlfriend, and he told the officers he did not care if he lived or died,” Faulkner said in a video statement.
“The Officers continued to engage him in conversation for almost 15 minutes, again, from behind his door. They tried to assure him they just wanted to help him. They asked him several times if he would come out of his apartment, but unarmed.
“Mr. Tropia chose to come out of his apartment, but with a gun pointed at our officers.”
Faulkner identified the officer who fired the fatal shot as FPD Officer Brigham VanHook.
VanHook has been placed on administrative leave per department policy while TBI continues to investigate the shooting.
FPD released body camera footage of the incident, which begins in the exterior of the apartment with VanHook talking to Tropia through a closed front door that is partially obscured around a corner into a hallway.
The FPD video statement and police body camera footage can be viewed in full online here. Warning: This video contains graphic violence.
VanHook asked another officer if they can get a ballistic shield and attempted to deescalate the situation and convince Tropia to come out of the apartment to talk.
“You don’t care,” Tropia said behind the closed door.
“I do care,” VanHook replied. “I want you to be safe, and I want to be safe.”
A few minutes later the video recorded the sound of the apartment door creaking open.
VanHook appeared to look around the corner through the open door and told other officers that Tropia is armed with a gun.
Officers backed away from the corner with their pistols drawn, and Tropia slowly side-stepped around the corner with what appears to be a pillow in front of his torso.
Officers told him to put the gun down as they continued to step back.
Tropia’s right hand was concealed by the corner until he slowly showed officers the gun and aimed the pistol at them.
Multiple gun shots were fired, and at least one of which struck and killed Tropia. It’s unclear how many shots were fired or where Tropia was hit.
The released body camera footage ends with Tropia’s body reacting to the gunfire as he begins to fall and does not show the aftermath of the shooting.
FPD said that officers immediately rendered aid to Tropia, who died from his injuries at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
No one else was injured in the shooting which remains under investigation by TBI.
