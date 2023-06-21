The Franklin Police Department is seeking help from the community in locating a woman who is wanted for aggravated assault following a road rage incident in Cool Springs.
According to a FPD news release, the driver allegedly pulled out a gun during a traffic altercation. The woman allegedly pointed a gun at another driver who had merged in front of her.
The suspect’s vehicle is believed to be a red or maroon Nissan SUV, according to the FPD.
The FPD is asking anyone who recognizes the woman or has any further information to call Crime Stoppers at (615)-794-4000 or submit an anonymous eTip here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.