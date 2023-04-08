The Franklin Police is seeking the public's help in locating a woman they said was seen driving a truck and using credit cards of a man found dead in a Franklin hotel on March 24.
According to an FPD news release, the unidentified man’s body was found in his room by hotel staff after he did not check out.
Police said that the unidentified woman was seen at the hotel with the man before he died, with FPD Public Information Officer Charles Warner telling The News in an email that there was "nothing obvious that that would have us immediately identify the death as criminal."
Police are awaiting the results of a medical examiner's report to confirm the man's cause of death, but they would not release any further information about the ongoing investigation.
FPD did release security camera footage of the woman and have asked the public to be on the lookout for the man's silver Chevy Avalanche with Wyoming tag DV 4139, and report any information on the woman, the deceseased man or the vehicle to police by calling Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000 or click to submit an anonymous eTip here.
