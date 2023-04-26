25 formal ethics complaints had been filed against Franklin Alderman At Large Gabrielle Hanson following her inaccurate comments about The Covenant School shooting which sparked public outrage.
More than a dozen of those complaints requested her removal from office, either by resignation or expulsion.
As previously reported, those comments made on a podcast and radio show included Hanson’s theory about the motive of the March 27 Covenant School shooting, a theory that the Metro Nashville Police Department called “false.”
Franklin City Administrator Eric Stuckey addressed the city's process for dealing with ethics complaints during the April 25 Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting.
The City has an ethics ordinance and an Ethics Commission who will hold a public hearing on the complaints at 5 p.m. on June 20.
Hanson also has 30 days to provide a response to those complaints if she chooses to do so.
"From there, it is up to the [Ethics] Commission in terms of if they have any findings or recommendation for the Board," Stuckey said. "There is not a specific timeline for them and their process, just that they need to hold the public hearing in 60 days and that it is up to them in terms of any findings they might have, and how that is forwarded on to the Board for consideration."
One Franklin resident also called for her removal from BOMA during a public comments section of the meeting.
Following the meeting, The News attempted to get a comment from Hanson inside of the BOMA chambers about MNPD calling her theory about the school shooting “false,” but she ignored the question.
When The News attempted a second time to get a comment from Hanson, this time in the City Hall parking lot away from other BOMA members, Hanson replied with “I will have you arrested.”
When asked what would be the cause of an arrest, Hanson said, “Harassment.”
Hanson made the comments while walking on public property to her vehicle with her husband, away from any Franklin Police Department officers who worked security at the meeting. She did not file a police report or any verbal complaint to any police officer.
The full recorded audio of that public exchange can be heard below.
After the 4/25/23 Franklin Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting Alderman Gabrielle Hanson threatened to have me (a journalist) "arrested" for asking her for a comment in public. Guess she's not a fan of the 1st Amendment. pic.twitter.com/gYsVdG4nSo— Matt Masters (@formvscontent) April 26, 2023
FPD did not return a request for comment on Hanson’s threat of arrest, but it should be noted that The News has a professional working relationship with FPD, and there was never any actual risk of arrest.
The News also reached out to Hanson’s fellow BOMA members, and while they did not speak directly to Hanson’s statement threatening arrest, some did comment on the general growing concern over Hanson’s continued comments.
"Alderman Hanson's actions and comments are hers and do not represent the City," Mayor Ken Moore said. "We continue to grieve with the Covenant families."
“We have many important issues impacting our community in Franklin that I wish to focus on,” Alderman Patrick Baggett said in an email. “Alderman Hanson has chosen to speak publicly on topics unrelated to our role as Aldermen. While I seriously question the wisdom of her statements, we must follow our ordinances regarding ethics complaints and ensure a fair review so we can then turn our attention to the more pressing issues of the City.”
“Alderman Hanson’s comments over the past month have been incredibly disheartening,” Alderman Matt Brown said in an email. “They are not reflective of my values nor do I believe they reflect the values of this amazing city that I love.
“To the thousands that belong to the Church of the City, Alderman Hanson’s statements regarding our church are an unfounded and unwarranted attack on our leadership and all stakeholders. They are also dismissive of the invaluable work our church is doing to serve our community – supporting ministries like Graceworks and One Gen Away, creating space and services for foster children and families, and investing in much needed resources to address our mental health crisis. I would never have imagined that an elected official in Franklin, Tennessee, would slander a church because of a vote on an agenda item.
“Out of respect for the Ethics Commission and its process, I am going to hold on making further comments at this time. In the meantime, it is my hope that we, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, can focus our attention on the many important issues in front of us.”
