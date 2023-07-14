Franklin’s sitting Mayor Ken Moore is being challenged for the office by sitting Alderman At Large Gabrielle Hanson, who has been the subject of ongoing controversies and numerous ethics complaints, as well as new legal questions surrounding the launch of her campaign.
On Thursday, Hanson pulled a petition for the Oct. 24 election, more than a week after yard signs declaring her candidacy were displayed in Franklin. But according to the Williamson County Election Commission, Hanson has not submitted the paperwork, which includes the naming of a treasurer.
According to state law, that step must be taken prior to raising or spending money on a campaign. The Tennessee Registry of Election Finance can impose civil penalties for violations, but it’s unclear at this time if any official complaints have been submitted to TREF.
An election website for Hanson also exists in which she is collecting monetary contributions, which according to the site, is “Paid for by Friends of Gabrielle Hanson.”
On Friday, Hanson announced her bid for the office in a social media post in which she claimed that “the ‘Woke’ political agenda has infiltrated Franklin,” adding that she is “committed to protecting the heart of Franklin and championing tradition.”
Hanson moved to Franklin in 2012 and is the principal broker and owner of Williamson Real Estate.
She has been surrounded by controversy since she made public comments about the motive of the March 27 Covenant School shooting, claims that the Metro Nashville Police Department called “false.”
In April, Hanson led the charge on BOMA against approving the 2023 Franklin Pride festival. Moore cast the deciding vote on approving the festival which took place in June. Moore has served as Mayor since 2011 and was first elected to BOMA in 2011.
Hanson also publicly claimed that she had received threats from Pride supporters prior to the vote. Those alleged threats were deemed to be “unfounded” by police.
Ethics complaints related to Hanson’s comments on the shooting were dismissed, but she’s now facing new ethics complaints after she sent a May email to Metro Nashville Airport Authority President and CEO Doug Kreulen and fellow members of the airport board in which she complains about the BNA’s sponsoring of the Franklin Justice and Equity Coalition’s 2023 Juneteenth celebrations.
Hanson did not respond to a request for comment.
Candidates have until noon on July 20 to qualify for the election, which, as of July 14, also includes the following Alderman candidates: BOMA incumbents Clyde Barnill, Brandy Blanton and Ann Peterson, as well as Greg Caesar, Leonora Green Clifford, B.K. Muvvala and Brett Lewis.
The voter registration deadline for the election in September 25.
