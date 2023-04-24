Franklin Alderman-At-Large Gabrielle Hanson is facing public criticism and an ethics complaint following inaccurate comments she made on a podcast about the March 27 Covenant School shooting, comments that she later defended in a heated radio interview.
The issue began during a discussion on the April 18 Mill Creek View Tennessee podcast about the recent Franklin Pride Festival vote which saw Hanson stand in opposition to the festival.
The Franklin-based podcast, which is hosted by Steve Abramowicz, originated in Washington state where Abramowicz runs The Mill Creek View website and paper.
That podcast episode entitled “Gabrielle Hanson Nashville Shooting Bombshell and More” was self-described as “an inside look at Williams[on] County Politics” where Hanson “divulges the real reason the school shooter did what they did.”
On April 20, the Tennessee Conservative News published a story entitled “Shocking Motive Revealed For Transgender Covenant School Shooter” which recounted Hanson’s inaccurate claims.
Hanson told the podcast that she was filing a police report with the Franklin Police Department regarding alleged threats she received because of her position on the now-approved Pride festival.
Hanson said that in this exchange she told the officer “My gut is telling me that there’s going to be an active shooter."
Hanson said that she had “zero basis” for her claim, adding that no one had informed her of any plans, but said that “it could be a holy spirit-thing.”
According to FPD, the police report filed by Hanson has no mention of any premonition of a mass shooting.
88 people have died in 17 mass killings over 111 days in the United States, making mass casualty events common across the country.
Hanson also claimed on the podcast that “within thirty minutes of that shooting I had the whole story -- I know what happened,” alleging that the motive for the shooting was a “love triangle” involving the shooter, Audrey Hale, who was killed by police, and “an individual that worked at the school related to the principal.”
However, a Metro Nashville Police Department spokesperson told The News, “As to the theory of a love triangle, that has never come up in our investigation. We believe that assertion to be false.”
The ongoing criminal investigation is being conducted with the assistance of both the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and MNPD would not comment further on the shooting, in which a motive has not yet been made public.
Hanson also alleged that Hale “accidentally” killed The Covenant School staff member Mike Hill and that Hale “had to take out two children to get to the daughter” of the pastor. Police have called the shooting a “targeted attack.”
The same day, Hanson appeared on a SuperTalk 99.7’s radio show The Drive with Brian Wilson where guest host Matt Murphy confronted Hanson about her statements on the podcast, statements that Hanson defended throughout their interview.
“I do not like liars. I do not like people who choose to put themselves in front of a story like this when people are dead and people are suffering,” Murphy said, calling on Hanson’s removal from BOMA.
“The citizens of Franklin ought to be looking for a new alderman -- You can do better than that,” Murphy said, adding, “Not only is it irresponsible, it’s gross.”
Hanson also faced public criticism on social media, as well as a call for her to resign from Franklin resident and Williamson County Schools Board Member Eric Welch. Welch called Hanson's comments "unconscionable gossip-mongering."
By April 21, both the Mill Creek View Tennessee podcast and the Tennessee Conservative News story were removed from their respective websites, but The News obtained and reviewed both the podcast and the written story in full.
Hanson did not return several requests for comment about the public outcry or the response from police about her theory.
Conspiracy theories are not uncommon surrounding mass killings, and The Covenant School shooting is no different, having been the subject of exploitation by prominent right-wing figures including Donald Trump Jr. and Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.
In January, the U.S. Secret Service published a 60-page report on mass violence which revealed that personal grievances were the leading motive, and that "one-quarter of the attackers subscribed to a belief system involving conspiracies or hateful ideologies."
BOMA Members React
The News reached out to Hanson’s fellow BOMA members for reaction to her comments with Mayor Ken Moore and Aldermen Beverly Burger, Jason Potts and Brandy Blanton all stating that Hanson was speaking for herself and not BOMA, with some of those respondents offering their continued condolences for the shooting victims. Alderman Patrick Baggett responded to The News but declined to issue any comment.
Aldermen Matt Brown, Ann Petersen and Clyde Barnhill did not return a request for comment.
“Our community continues to grieve with the precious families of those killed and all the people impacted by this senseless tragedy,” Burger said.
Burger herself recently made inaccurate comments following the Franklin Pride vote when she told The News that “the transgender community has been calling for violence," and invoked fears of a potential “inside job” disruption of Franklin Pride, statements that Hanson agreed with during our joint-interview with the Aldermen on April 11.
Potts also told The News on April 21 that he had received more than a dozen emails from Franklin residents “expressing their desire for an ethics review, disciplinary action(s), resignation, and/or removal from office,” and that he will “thoroughly evaluate the details of this situation.”
The city has received at least one ethics complaint against Hanson, but the exact number of complaints and their contents was not immediately clear, pending an open records request.
Ethics complaints are handled by the city's Ethics Commission, and according to a city spokesperson, an alderman who receives a complaint has 30 days to respond, and the Ethics Commission will have a public hearing in 60 days.
Franklin BOMA is set to meet on the evening of Tuesday, April 25, for their regularly scheduled meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.