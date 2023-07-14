The Franklin Board of Mayor and Aldermen unanimously approved funding for the city’s Bicentennial Park Improvements Project in a July 11 meeting that lasted just over four minutes.
The 10-acre park is located between 3rd Avenue, North Margin Street and the Harpeth River, and the approved $10,281,197.00 construction contract was awarded to Sain Construction Company.
Those planned improvements include an event space to accommodate between three-to-five thousand people, an open-air pavilion, 57+ parking spaces as well as bus parking, infrastructure improvements, picnic areas and more, with construction expected to begin by the end of summer 2023.
More information about the project can be found here.
