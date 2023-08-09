The Franklin Board of Mayor and Aldermen will discuss whether or not to censure fellow BOMA member Gabrielle Hanson during their Aug. 22 meeting.
BOMA took up the matter during their Aug. 8 work session following a July 27 meeting of the Franklin Ethics Commission which found that Hanson violated two sections of the city ethics policy and recommended that BOMA censure Hanson.
Those violations stem from a May email Hanson to Metro Nashville Airport Authority President and CEO Doug Kreulen and fellow members of the airport board in which she complained about BNA’s sponsorship of the Franklin Justice and Equity Coalition’s 2023 Juneteenth celebrations.
The Ethics Commission found that Hanson’s email both solicited BNA to, in her words, “either withdraw the financial support and public endorsement of FJEC, or write a check to the African American Heritage Society [of Williamson County,]” and that she attempted to use her official position to secure a privilege for another organization, the African American Heritage Society of Williamson County.
Four citizens spoke on the matter during Tuesday’s meeting including FJEC founder Pastor Walter Simmons who spoke critically of Hanson, but said that he believed that she should remain on BOMA as she was elected to the position by voters.
One citizen said that Hanson should be removed from committee assignment and other professional roles in which she represents the city outside of her role on the board. Two citizens called for Hanson’s removal from BOMA.
City attorney Shauna Billingsley said that removal from BOMA “is not on the table” as a possible action by the board.
Hanson had not publicly acknowledged the complaints until Tuesday’s meeting where she voiced displeasure that her attorney Daniel A. Horwitz was not at the meeting, saying that he had not been notified that the matter would be discussed, despite the fact that the matter was published on the city’s online meeting agenda days before the meeting took place.
“He’ll be present in any and all conversations moving forward,” Hanson said.
Hanson’s term as Alderman At Large is coming to a close, but she is challenging sitting Franklin Mayor Ken Moore in the upcoming Oct. 24 election, for which she has now met all of the legal requirements to run for and potentially hold that office.
She has been surrounded by controversy since she made public comments about the motive of the March 27 Covenant School shooting, claims that the Metro Nashville Police Department called “false.”
In April, Hanson led the charge on BOMA against approving the 2023 Franklin Pride festival. Moore cast the deciding vote on approving the festival, which took place in June. Moore has served as Mayor since 2011 and was first elected to BOMA in 2011.
Hanson also publicly claimed that she had received threats from Pride supporters prior to the vote. Those alleged threats were deemed to be “unfounded” by police.
Previous ethics complaints related to Hanson’s comments on the shooting were dismissed.
