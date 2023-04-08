Franklin’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen is set to vote on a "Community Decency Policy" and Franklin Pride special event permit on April 11 after the Pride Festival vote was deferred last month.
On March 28, BOMA held a work session followed by a voting meeting which saw discussion on the “Community Decency Ordinance” which was introduced by Alderman Beverly Burger.
According to city documents, “the purpose of this ordinance is to promote public decency and maintain a family-friendly environment in public places within the Franklin city limits,” and would be punishable by a $50-$500 fine.
The ordinance, known in updated city documents as the “Community Decency Policy” would also ban “any group, non-profit, organization, school, or organized group or gathering of a group of people using public spaces, free of charge or by paid use” who violate the ordinance from “using public city spaces for two (2) years before [being] allowed to resubmit an application for use of the public space.”
The policy is specifically aimed at “indecent behavior” defined as “any act or conduct that does not align with generally accepted community standards of behavior and conduct, including but not limited to nudity, lewd or sexually suggestive behavior, indecent exposure, sexual acts, excessive and offensive intimate public displays of affection. Any behavior that violates state and local laws or regulation.”
If passed, the policy would go into effect immediately and would be enforced by the Franklin Police Department.
“The behavior itself is in state law, the one thing that’s different is the penalties, and that is where you’re deciding if someone violates these policies, this resolution, there are consequences to future permits,” City Attorney Shauna R. Billingsley said during the March 28 work session.
Earlier this year, Franklin Pride organizers committed to continuing the annual celebration, which was first held in 2019 and takes place in the city-owned Park at Harlinsdale Farm, telling our sister-publication Nashville Scene they had great experiences working with the city planning past events.
Last year's event included a proclamation from the city recognizing and celebrating Franklin Pride, but the 2022 event also drew public criticism of the festival’s drag performances in front of an audience of both adults and children.
Organizers said this year's event will not have drag performances.
“I echoed the [public’s] concerns to the group [Franklin Pride], and I must say that they accepted those comments and worked and tried to craft the festival that truly fits ‘family friendly,’ ” Mayor Ken Moore said in the Feb. 28 meeting.
“There are people in the community that need this time and space, and to not have Pride would totally let down the youth that are depending one day a year to have a safe space to go,” Franklin Pride President-Emeritus Robert McNamara previously told the Nashville Scene.
Current Franklin Pride President Clayton Klutts spoke about the permit during the Feb. 28 BOMA work session where he called it a “family event,” and told The News following the March 28 deferral that while he was hoping to have already received the permit, “We’re just going to roll with it and continue to ask our community for support and make their voices heard.”
Tennessee’s new law criminalizes drag shows in public where children could be present but is currently tied up in the courts. But it has already impacted Franklin Pride, which will not see any drag performances at this year’s event which, if approved, would take place on June 3.
A regular BOMA meeting took place after the March 28 work session in which the board was set to take up and vote on a special event permit for Franklin Pride, a vote which was ultimately deferred to April 11 after some aldermen voiced concern that the previously discussed “Community Decency Policy” could impact the Franklin Pride event and vote.
Franklin Alderman Gabrielle Hanson previously voiced her opposition to the event and alleged that “people associated with Franklin Pride worked our crowd” at the Dec. 2022 Franklin Kiwanis Christmas parade and were involved in “predatory type of behavior” including “slipping them [children] brochures and magnets into children's candy bags.”
“They were doing it without talking to the parents, without making eye contact with the parents and making sure that the parents were not looking,” Hanson said, advocating for “a cooling off of a year” before considering granting the organization a permit for an event that she said “needs to be indoors somewhere, regardless of what’s going on,” a sentiment that was shared by Burger.
The city said in previous years that when they approved events, they did not specifically review individual artistic acts taking place in the events, specifics that are now part of the city’s application process.
“I don't understand why we would, with all the protections in mind -- I did not like what happened last year, there's no doubt about it, I was as fired up as anybody else,” Alderman Matt Brown said on Feb. 28. “But with all of the protections in place with all of the due diligence, that we wouldn’t give a group a chance to meet together, 5,000 people who want to be together, and demonstrate the love of our community on them to allow them to do that, again with the protections in place [so] that we don’t have a repeat event. Folks, I think we’re doing it wrong. I don’t think that’s what the Lord calls us to do, and I think we need to check our hearts on that one.”
Dozens of community members spoke out against the festival during the city’s March 28 BOMA work session including former Grace Chapel Pastor Steve Berger who said that he found last year’s Franklin Pride drag performances to be “reprehensible” and said “and if you don’t then there’s a bigger problem here in our midst.”
Another local faith leader, Franklin Community Church Pastor Kevin Riggs, wrote a letter to BOMA supporting the festival, calling the organized efforts against the event “evidence of the dangers of Christian Nationalism in our wonderful city,” citing both a faith-based acceptance of all people and a promotion of First Amendment rights, adding, “I implore each and every one of you to approve Franklin Pride’s permit. I promise you will not go to hell for doing so.”
BOMA will now take up both the “Community Decency Policy” and the Franklin Pride permit during their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, April 11.
