The Franklin Board of Mayor and Alderman voted to defer a decision on whether or not to censure Alderman Gabrielle Hanson on Tuesday, just days after the embattled official filed a lawsuit against members of the City’s Ethics Commission for recommending her censure.
The agenda item was deferred until Sept. 26 where it will be discussed in both BOMA’s work session and voting meeting, following yes votes from Aldermen Brandy Blanton, Jason Potts, Patrick Baggett, and Beverly Burger and no votes from Vice Mayor Clyde Barnhill and Alderman Ann Petersen.
Hanson abstained from the vote, as did Alderman Matt Brown. Alderman Brown said that he will also recuse himself from future votes on the matter, citing his place on the AAHS board and his role in writing the response to BNA on behalf of the organization.
“I feel like I was pretty much thrust right into the middle of that whole situation,” Brown said during the meeting.
Hanson’s attorney Daniel A. Horwitz, who represented Hanson both in the ethics hearings and now in a Williamson County civil court, addressed BOMA during the public comments section of the meeting where he urged the board to defer the vote until after the case is concluded in court “to ensure basic respect for due process.”
Hanson is suing the Ethics Commission, both the commission as a whole and its members, in a case that is scheduled to be heard next on Sept. 22 in a Williamson County chancery court, where she argues in part that her First Amendment rights were violated.
“For your sake, I also worry about how it will look if this body censures Alderman Hanson prematurely only to see the Ethics Commission decision that brought us here reversed just a few months from now,” Horwitz said, adding that “some people, as is their right, want to harm Alderman Hanson’s campaign for mayor.”
Hanson’s claim that her rights have been infringed were echoed by one citizen during public comments who used her time to defend the embattled alderman, claiming that the ethics complaints and hearings were orchestrated for “political purposes.”
THE COMPLAINT
Hanson filed the complaint of violation of her First and Fourteenth Amendment rights in the Williamson County Chancery Court on Aug. 17 against the Ethics Commission and its members in their official capacity.
In the Aug. 17 complaint, Hanson argues that the ethics regulations the committee found she violated, sections 1-805.1 and 1-808.2, “were designed to prevent the solicitation of bribes,” but claims the commission used them in violation of Hanson’s First Amendment rights.
She was found in violation of the city ethics policies after she sent an email complaining about the BNA’s sponsoring of the Franklin Justice and Equity Coalition’s 2023 Juneteenth celebrations to Metro Nashville Airport Authority President and CEO Doug Kreulen and fellow members of the airport board.
The Aug. 17 complaint states that the Ethics Commission “determined themselves to be unconstrained” by the First Amendment by attempting to regulate Hanson’s speech and petitioning activity as an elected official.
“They have even gone so far as to grant themselves the power to police and punish an elected official’s ‘message’ based on its ‘impact,’” the complaint states.
Hanson asks in the complaint for the court to go so far as to find the city’s codes 1-805.1 and 1-808.2 “unconstitutional as applied to speech and petitioningy activity” for elected officials' views on policy.
The complaint states that Hanson sent the email to express concerns of her constituents for the use of taxpayer funds to support the FJEC. The email asked the airport authority to either pull their funding and support of FJEC or to provide the same funding to the African American Heritage Society.
“Alderman Hanson had no personal, financial or familial interest in the African American Heritage Society. Instead, the organization is simply a valued nonprofit entity in the Franklin community that Alderman Hanson considered to be more worthy of public funding,” according to the complaint.
The complaint repeatedly states that Hanson’s advocacy is on behalf of her concern for taxpayer funding and is fully within her role as an alderman. It also mentions multiple draft letters seeking funding for other nonprofits she has not sent because of the Ethics Commission’s threat of enforcement.
OTHER LEGAL ACTION
On Aug. 18, Hanson applied for a temporary restraining order so that she could send the letters without action from the ethics commission. She also requested a temporary injunction to stop the commission from enforcing the two code sections for her violations.
Judge Deanna Bell Johnson recused herself on Aug. 21 from both Alderman Hanson’s complaint against the ethics commission and request for review of the decision. The cases were reassigned to the Presiding Judge Pro Tem, Joseph A. Woodruff.
While the documents filed explaining the need for both the order and the injunction say that the temporary injunction factors favor Hanson, Woodruff disagreed. City attorney Shauna R. Billingsley told the BOMA that the judge denied both the request for the restraining order and temporary injunction at a hearing on Aug. 22. He also set the Sept. 22 court date for the lawsuit against the Ethics Commission.
Hanson also previously filed a petition for writ of certiorari on Aug. 14 seeking the violations declared by the commission to be reversed and vacated. The request for the court to review the decision of the Ethics Commission was granted on Aug. 16. At the BOMA meeting on Aug. 22, city attorney Billingsley said a Nov. 30 date was set for the petition for the review of the Ethics Commission’s ruling.
The Ethics Commission is represented by special counsel Gail Ashworth. The News has reached out to the Ashworth for comment in response to the lawsuit but has not heard back at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.