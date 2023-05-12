Franklin celebrated National Travel and Tourism Week with a variety of events recognizing the important role of tourism in Franklin and Williamson County as a whole.
One of those events took place at the Mockingbird Theatre at The Factory at Franklin featuring remarks from public officials and community and business leaders, live music, and food and drinks.
“Not only did visitors spend more than $1 billion in Williamson County last year, that spending saves our individual households $1,111 in taxes,” Visit Franklin President and CEO Maureen Haley Thornton said. “So tourism helps our small businesses thrive and saves our residents money, which is a pretty powerful combination.”
Tourism is vital to the success of Williamson County, and Thornton told The News that as tourism trends continue to evolve, so do the offerings and attractions to visitors.
“One thing that we have seen especially coming out of the pandemic is a reemerged interest in the outdoors -- fresh air, fresh space -- which is a great benefit to us in Williamson County. We’ve got great access to outdoor experiences,” Thornton said. “Also, sort of a reconnection to small-town America, [the] charming, historic experience.”
In addition to the destination, Thornton said that they are seeing changes in how people visit, specifically noting that as remote work has continued post-pandemic, visitors are now able to travel and stay weeks while they work versus traditional trips lasting days.
Just a few hours after the event, Franklin Mayor Ken Moore issued a proclamation recognizing “Travel and Tourism Week” during the May 9 Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting where he was joined by Thornton and Visit Franklin Vice President of Marketing and Communications Lauren Ward.
On May 8, Franklin Tomorrow hosted their monthly FrankTalks at The Harpeth Hotel where Ward and Thornton were joined by Williamson County Convention and Visitors Bureau Stakeholder Engagement Manager Heather Doleshel for a presentation on tourism in Franklin and Williamson County.
The entire May 8 FrankTalks "Why Tourism Matters" presentation can be viewed below.
