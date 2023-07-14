A 27-year-old cheer coach has been charged with raping a 17-year-old girl in Franklin's Premier Athletics.
According to the Franklin Police Department, James So was arrested on Thursday following a grand jury indictment charging him with aggravated rape, four counts of statutory rape, three counts of rape, and two counts of sexual battery.
"All of the charges were against one victim, a 17-year-old female, and occurred during a single encounter. It happened inside Premier Athletics, on Gothic Court," a news release reads. "An investigation was initiated after the incident was reported in March."
So was booked in the Williamson County Jail on a $300,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned in court on July 26.
Police said that they don't believe that there are any other victims, but they ask that anyone with information about the incident or So call (615) 794-2513.
In 2022, a Murfreesboro man was charged with hiding cameras also in Franklin's Premier Athletics.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.