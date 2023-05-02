A Franklin couple escaped an early morning house fire on Saturday after they jumped from their second-story bedroom window.
According to a Franklin Fire Department news release, the unidentified man and woman were awoken by smoke detectors in their Ewingville Drive home and opened their bedroom door to find smoke and heat.
They then jumped out of the window, which was approximately 14 feet off the ground, sustaining "minor" injuries, while a neighbor called 911.
“It’s important to make sure that all windows are operable so that they may be used for escape if needed," FFD Fire Investigator Brian Daugherty said.
Daugherty said that the fire originated on the covered back porch and appears to have been caused by spontaneous combustion of oily rags. The fire is estimated to have caused $600,000 in damages, resulting in a total loss of the home.
