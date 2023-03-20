One man was critically injured in a Sunday morning crash on I-65 in Franklin.
According to an FPD news release, the crash occurred just before 4 a.m. on Sunday near the Goose Creek Bypass and Peytonsville Road interchange when a vehcile rear-ended another vehicle which was stopped in a lane of travel.
The unidentified driver of the stopped vehicle was found "severely injured" outside of his vehicle, but police said it was "unclear whether he was ejected from the vehicle when it was struck, or if he was on foot, outside of it, at the time of the crash," and they said that the stopped vehicle may not have had it's lights on at the time of the crash.
Police said that the other driver had "minor injuries that were treated at the scene," and no charges have been filed at this time as the incident remains under investigation.
