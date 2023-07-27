Franklin’s Ethics Commission unanimously voted to recommend that the Franklin Board of Mayor and Aldermen censure Alderman Gabrielle Hanson after determining that she violated two sections of the city ethics policy.
The commission specifically found that Hanson violated section 1-805.1 and 1-808.2 when she sent a May email to Metro Nashville Airport Authority President and CEO Doug Kreulen and fellow members of the airport board in which she complains about the BNA’s sponsoring of the Franklin Justice and Equity Coalition’s 2023 Juneteenth celebrations.
The commission found that Hanson’s email both solicited BNA to, in her words, “either withdraw the financial support and public endorsement of FJEC, or write a check to the African American Heritage Society [of Williamson County,]” and that she attempted to use her official position to secure a privilege for AAHSWC.
Hanson did not attend the hearing and was instead represented by Nashville attorney Daniel A. Horwitz who submitted a 66-page response to the complaints filed by citizens.
The two-and-a-half-hour-long meeting included comments from nine community members, including several members or supporters of FJEC.
“I dare you to prove that you are a leader by taking responsibility for errors,” Strong Tower Bible Church Rev. Chris Williamson, an advisor to FJEC, said. “Prove that you are a Christian, as you profess, by repenting publicly about your lies and incendiary ways. Prove that you are a true public servant that cares [more] about the wellbeing of the residents of Franklin than you do about your own personal agendas.”
“She has shown no regard for ordinances, laws or policies, and when called to the carpet on violating them, she doubles down, makes threats, denies, dismisses,” citizen Ashley Webster said.
“Some of the things that I heard related to integrity and respect for the ordinances and the impact of this one message are of great concern to me,” Commissioner Vona Wilson, who introduced the approved motion, said.
BOMA is set to meet next on August 8, but it’s unclear at this time if the recommended action will be addressed by the board at the meeting.
It’s also unclear at this time what other consequences Hanson could face beyond a potential public rebuke from her fellow BOMA members.
Hanson’s term as Alderman At Large is coming to a close, but she is challenging sitting Franklin Mayor Ken Moore in the upcoming Oct. 24 election, for which she has now met all of the legal requirements to run for and potentially hold that office.
She has been surrounded by controversy since she made public comments about the motive of the March 27 Covenant School shooting, claims that the Metro Nashville Police Department called “false.”
In April, Hanson led the charge on BOMA against approving the 2023 Franklin Pride festival. Moore cast the deciding vote on approving the festival, which took place in June. Moore has served as Mayor since 2011 and was first elected to BOMA in 2011.
Hanson also publicly claimed that she had received threats from Pride supporters prior to the vote. Those alleged threats were deemed to be “unfounded” by police.
Previous ethics complaints related to Hanson’s comments on the shooting were dismissed.
Hanson did not respond to a request for comment.
