The Franklin Fire Department was dispatched due to an explosion on Wednesday afternoon that could be felt throughout Franklin and as far as Brentwood.
The explosion took place at 1:03 p.m. at the Williamson County rock quarry near Down's Boulevard and Columbia Avenue. Franklin Fire Marshal Andy King said the blast was planned in a FFD news release, but that it was much larger than originally expected.
There have been no reported injuries or damages at this time. The Tennessee State Fire Marshal's Office has been notified according to the FFD release, and it will be investigating the incident.
More updates will be posted if any further information is released.
