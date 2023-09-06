The Franklin Fire Department responded to an hours-long electric car fire outside of Nissan's corporate headquarters on Tuesday.
Emergency crews responded to the fire at 4:42 p.m. after the Nissan Leaf caught fire while plugged up to a level three fast charging station.
FFD said that the car's lithium-ion battery cell overheated and caused a fire which required a "significant and extended response" from emergency crews involving multiple units, including an engine, tower, battalion chief, rescue, hazmat, and an air response vehicle that used an estimated 45,000 gallons of water to extinguish the fire and cool the battery.
The car was the only vehicle damaged, and no damage occurred to the charger, but crews were on scene for approximately six-and-a-half hours.
“All fire departments are struggling with lithium-ion battery fires because EVs often cannot be extinguished until the battery cell has released its energy," Franklin Fire Marshal Andy King said.
"If you think you’re having a problem with your electric vehicle, don’t continue to charge it," King said. "Move it outside to a safe place away from buildings and other vehicles. If it’s heating up or off-gassing – call the fire department immediately and if safe, try to move it to a safe area.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.