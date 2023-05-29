The Franklin Fire Department is investigating an apartment fire that injured one person and displaced a family of seven on the afternoon of May 26.
According to an FFD news release, emergency crews were dispatched at 4:04 p.m. to The Whitney Franklin apartment complex on Magnolia Drive after a maintenance worker called 911.
Less than four minutes later, firefighters arrived and found heavy black smoke coming from an open door of a ground-floor unit of the two-story building.
Franklin Fire Battalion Chief Tyler Crews said in the news release that the family living in the unit wasn’t home when the fire started. They discovered the fire upon their return with a maintenance worker.
The fire damaged two of the 10 units, including an empty unit, and resulted in one person being transported to a local hospital with injuries from smoke inhalation. The American Red Cross is assisting the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.