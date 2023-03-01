The Franklin Fire Department is investigating the cause of a Tuesday afternoon fire which "significantly damaged" a home and caused "minor" injuries to three firefighters.
According to an FFD news release, emergency crews were dispatched at 1:09 p.m. to the two-story Lancelot Lane home where they found "heavy smoke and active fire in the first-floor family room, located in the back of the structure, extending to the second floor."
Franklin Fire Marshal Andy King said the home sustained an estimated $400,000 in damage and was unoccupied at the time of the fire, which was discovered by the returning homeowner who called 911 along with a neighbor.
The extent of the injuries to the firefighters is unclear at this time, but FFD said that two were transported to Williamson Medical Center for evaluation, while one person was treated on scene.
