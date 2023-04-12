A Franklin firefighter was hospitalized on Tuesday after suffering a serious injury during a training exercise at the Franklin Fire Department Training Center on Century Court.
FFD confirmed to The NEWS that the injuried firefighter, Captain Scott Mainord, a 29-year veteran of the department who is assigned to Station 6, climbed a ladder from the ground onto a second-story roof during an on-duty training drill and fell while transitioning from the ladder to the roof.
Captain Mainord was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center by Williamson Health EMS where he is currently in stable condition.
According to a Franklin Fire Department release, the City of Franklin and the Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration (TOSHA) are investigating the accident "to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future and improve workplace safety and health."
