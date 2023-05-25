Franklin Firefighters rescued an 82-year-old woman from a condo fire in the Reid Hill Commons community on Wednesday morning following a kitchen fire.
According to a Franklin Fire Department news release, emergency crews were dispatched to the single-story, two-unit home on Morrissey Street at 8:49 a.m. after the unidentified woman called 911 and reported that she had fallen and was unable to escape the home.
"They conducted a rapid search of the smoke-filled home, finding the victim lying on the floor in the kitchen," the news release reads. "They quickly removed her from the residence then extinguished the fire, containing it to the room of origin."
The woman sustained "minor injuries" and was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.
Franklin Fire Marshal Andy King said the fire started on the stovetop and spread to the microwave and cabinets, causing an estimated $10,000 in damage.
