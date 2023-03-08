A Franklin High School student was administered Narcan by a school resource officer on Tuesday.
The incident was first reported by WKRN, which revealed that the unidentified 16-year-old male student was found unresponsive inside of a vehicle in the school's parking lot on Tuesday morning and was administered two doses of the narcotic overdose medication by an SRO who is a Williamson County Sheriff's Office Deputy.
Williamson County Sheriff Dusty Rhoades confirmed the incident to The News, saying in an email that he is "thankful that Deputy [Jeremy] Wall and the nursing staff at the school were present and that everyone was equipped with Narcan."
Williamson County Schools emailed a statement to The News, which can be read in full below, but no other information about the incident has been made public from either WCSO or WCS.
"As part of our emergency planning and preparedness, Williamson County Schools has Narcan in each school," the WCS statement reads. "Our school nurses and our School Resource Officers, SROs, are trained to administer it. The Anti-Drug Coalition donates a double pack of Narcan to each school clinic after specific training has been completed, and our nurses have a standing order for administration of this emergency medication. Our SRO’s also have access to Narcan through the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, WCSO. WCS is fortunate to have an excellent working relationship with the WCSO."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.