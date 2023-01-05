A Franklin man has been charged with aggravated assault after police said that he attacked a Nashville man with a knife outside of a public housing unit on West Main Street on Tuesday night.
According to court documents, Franklin Police Department officers were dispatched on a stabbing call just after 9 p.m. where they found an unidentified 21-year-old man with knife wounds to his left wrist and forearm.
FPD said in a news release that the victim was acquainted with the suspect, 35-year-old Michael Fleming Jr., of Franklin, who remains jailed on a $25,000 bond and is expected to appear in court on Jan. 10.
Court documents reveal that the victim approached a group of people, one of which was Fleming, who allegedly proceeded to attack the man with the knife, resulting in blood evidence on Fleming's clothing.
The victim was transported to a local hospital and is "expected to recover."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.