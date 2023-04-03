A Franklin man was charged with five counts of inciting a riot on Saturday as part of the Metro Nashville Police Department's crackdown on street racing and dangerous behavior at unsanctioned car meets.
21-year-old Keller Moore was arrested after allegedly having organized and promoted several car meets through social media, each of which drew hundreds of people to various Nashville parking lots where the property owners had not given permission for a gathering.
The MNPD’s Traffic Division, in consultation with the Vehicle Crimes Section of the District Attorney’s Office, swore out five arrest warrants against Moore, each of which covers a separate date:
January 28, 2023: Moore is alleged to have used social media to advertise a “pop-up meet” in the parking lot of Woodmont Hills Church of Christ at 3710 Franklin Pike. An estimated 300 to 400 vehicles arrived. Several took part in burnouts and donuts in the church parking lot, posing a risk to others on the property.
January 24, 2023: Moore is alleged to have used social media to organize and promote a car meet at 3040 Sidco Drive. Midtown Hills Precinct officers responded to the parking lot due to the large crowd on the property, which was newly renovated and for sale. Vehicles conducting burnouts damaged the lot by leaving tire marks. There was also an oil spill. The real estate agent for the property, who called police that night, said neither Moore nor anyone else had permission to be there.
October 28, 2022: Moore is alleged to have used social media to organize and promote a car meet at 1001 Health Park Drive. The police department responded to the location after a report that 100 or more people had gathered there. Numerous vehicles were involved in conducting burnouts and donuts. Three drivers present fled from police that night. The property manager confirmed Moore did not have permission to use the parking lot, which was damaged by tire marks.
July 22, 2022: Moore is alleged to have used social media to organize and promote a car meet at 516 Rev. Kelly M. Smith Way, a State of Tennessee owned parking lot. Several hundred people gathered there. Individuals in the group took over intersections and conducted burnouts, donuts, and slides with their vehicles in the intersections of Nelson Merry Street & 10th Circle North, and Kelly M. Smith Way & Rosa L. Parks Boulevard. The crowd also blocked roadways, preventing police from entering the area.
May 13, 2022: Moore is alleged to have used social media to organize and promote a car meet in the parking lots of Nissan Stadium. The group gained access to several stadium lots, including those that were closed off. Approximately 1,000 vehicles arrived, with some doing burnouts and donuts, creating serious danger to those present. Law enforcement on the ground and in the air responded to disperse the crowd.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is assisting the MNPD's Traffic Division in this enforcement initiative.
Moore surrendered on the outstanding warrants at the Downtown Detention Center Friday night, and a judicial commissioner set his bond at $7,500.
