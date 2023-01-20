A Franklin man has been charged with several sex crimes against children after law enforcement said that he had violated the sex offender registry which he was placed on in 2019.
According to a Williamson County Sheriff's Office news release, the WCSO-ICAC Task Force began investigating 70 year-old Richard Joseph Durick after they found him in violation of the registry, which resulted in new charges following a grand jury indictment.
On Jan. 13, Durick was charged with six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor (over 100 images) and two counts of violation of the sex offender registry and is being held without bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.