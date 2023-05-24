A Franklin man died on Sunday, May 21, after an apparent accident on the Harpeth River.
According to a City of Franklin news release, Franklin Police were dispatched to the Harpeth River's Lewisburg Pike canoe launch at 2:25 p.m. where they found citizens performing CPR on a man on the river bank.
Police said that those citizens reported hearing screams for help before finding the man, identified as 60-year-old Thomas Hacker of Franklin, hanging upside down from a "homemade zipline" over the water, which resulted in Hacker being partially submerged in the water.
Those citizens swam to Hacker's aid and freed him from the zipline.
"Franklin Police Officers and Firefighters used a rescue boat to get Mr. Hacker to the other side of the river where a waiting ambulance rushed him to the Williamson Medical Center," the news release reads.
Hacker died following the incident, which remains under investigation. Police called the incident a "tragic death" and do not suspect foul play.
