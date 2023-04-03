A Franklin man survived a house fire on Sunday morning by escaping out of his bedroom window.
According to Franklin Fire Department Marshal Andy King, the unidentified man sustained minor injuries after jumping from the single-story home and is "fortunate to be alive."
The FFD was dispatched at 12:48 a.m. after a neighbor called 911. They arrived to the "ranch-style" home, located on Churchill Place in the Royal Oaks subdivision, to find "heavy smoke and flames coming from inside and outside the home."
The cause of the fire is still undetermined, but King said it appeared to begin on the back deck. The home is a total loss, with an estimated $400,000 in damages.
According to King, the man was sleeping in his bedroom with his door closed, which, alongside using a secondary exit, saved the man's life.
