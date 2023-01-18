An Illinois man was arrested by the Franklin Police Department on Wednesday morning after they said he was a part of a group of people involved in stealing catalytic converters before fleeing officers.
That man, identified by police as 34-year-old Dannie Bonds, of Rockford, Ill., has been charged with felony evading, felony theft and providing false information to police.
Police were first alerted of the incident around 2 a.m. when a citizen on Archdale Avenue reported hearing sawing and witnessed two men cutting a catalytic converter from under a neighbor's vehicle.
Responding officers pursued the suspect’s car on Carothers Parkway onto Interstate 65 where it traveled southbound and was later found abandoned in the median of Interstate 840 near the Williamson/Maury county line.
That car was reported stolen in a January 8 carjacking in Chicago, Ill., but the three people who were in the car when it was abandoned were not found by law enforcement.
Bonds was arrested after another vehicle was attempting to leave the Carothers Parkway corridor but crashed near Murfreesboro Road and Pate Road.
Police said that the vehicle had a stolen license plate on it, and Bonds was later arrested in a nearby neighborhood after FPD put out a community alert message, which led to a citizen reporting a suspicious person in their neighborhood.
FPD said that a third suspect vehicle also fled the area and has not yet been located, adding that detectives are working to identify and locate at least four additional people.
Franklin Police credit the initial caller who heard the saw and the caller who spotted a suspect after getting the alert with stopping these felons in their tracks.
“Keeping Franklin safe is a shared responsibility, and engaged citizens are a vital component to the work that our officers do,” FPD Public Information Officer Lt. Charlie Warner said. “We are so thankful for the two residents who quickly shared information that our police officers used to put a stop to this.”
