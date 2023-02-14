A drunk driver is behind bars after barreling down I-65 the wrong way and crashing.
A 23-year-old man was arrested after a head-on collision on Interstate 65 near McEwan Drive in Franklin early Sunday morning that injured another man.
According to a Franklin Police Department news release, Arturo Chacon Salazar was arrested after they witnessed the man drive the wrong way on the interstate and strike another vehicle at 2:47 a.m.
Salazar was charged with driving under the influence, violation of the implied consent law, felony reckless endangerment, driving without a license, violation of the light law, driving on the wrong side of the road, resisting and disorderly conduct after police said that they witnessed him drive the wrong way on the interstate and cause the crash.
The unidentified 37-year-old Columbia driver who sustained unspecified injuries was transported to a local hospital.
Police said that Salazar was also transported to a hospital where he allegedly hit an officer which resulted in another charge of assaulting a police officer before he was booked in the Williamson County jail on a $25,000 bond.
FPD released car and body camera footage of the incident which shows the collision and Salazar's arrest, which can be viewed below.
